Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 192 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $371.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

