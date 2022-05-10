Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 255,828 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank makes up approximately 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.38% of Cadence Bank worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. 1,194,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,660. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

