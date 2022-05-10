Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,567,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

