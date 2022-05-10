NFT Alley Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,343.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $12,853.28 and $144,343.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00097523 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.70 or 2.03560029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

