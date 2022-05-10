NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.12

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 1152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

