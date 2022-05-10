NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,850 ($96.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($96.17) to GBX 7,280 ($89.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($87.54) to GBX 6,900 ($85.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($108.49) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,147.14 ($100.45).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,904 ($72.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($68.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($104.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.