NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,280 ($89.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($96.78) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($87.54) to GBX 6,900 ($85.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($108.49) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,147.14 ($100.45).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,904 ($72.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,181.19. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($68.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($104.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

