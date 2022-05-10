NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,884.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00750560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00202283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010429 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.