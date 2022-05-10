Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $20.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

