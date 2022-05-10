NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. NevaCoin has a market cap of $35,389.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.