NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 3.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 963,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 3,421,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,974. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.