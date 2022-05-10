Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.70

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 16649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Neogen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Neogen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 12.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

