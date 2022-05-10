Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 9,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

