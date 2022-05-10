Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 453 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

