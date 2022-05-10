Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,076 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 61,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

