Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

