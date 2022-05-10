Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

