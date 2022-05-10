Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,864,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.43. 55,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $197.86 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

