Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $627,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after acquiring an additional 996,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 40,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,153. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

