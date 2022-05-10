Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

