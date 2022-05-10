Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.00. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $510.36 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.46 and its 200-day moving average is $705.03.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

