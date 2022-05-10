Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.84 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 322,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

