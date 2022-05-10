Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 269,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

