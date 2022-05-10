Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,141. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

