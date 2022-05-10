Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. 262,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.