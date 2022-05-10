Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 477 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

