Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 274 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

