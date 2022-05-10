Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 4,346 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,032 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

