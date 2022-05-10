Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,760 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,705 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,466,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,964,000.

EMB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.22 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

