National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.