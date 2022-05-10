National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.