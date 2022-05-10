National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.65

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.65 and last traded at $68.84, with a volume of 8137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.