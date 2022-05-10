National Bank Financial Upgrades Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Friday.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.69.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.22. The company has a market cap of C$637.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

