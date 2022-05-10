Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 3,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
