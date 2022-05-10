Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 3,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

