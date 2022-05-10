NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.40

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.46), with a volume of 14450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £17.33 million and a P/E ratio of 130.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.