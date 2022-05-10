NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.40

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.46), with a volume of 14450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.48).
The stock has a market cap of £17.33 million and a P/E ratio of 130.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
Read More
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.