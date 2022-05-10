MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $9.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

