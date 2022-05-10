MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MYR Group stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.16.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

