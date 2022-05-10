Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $9,901.97 and $119.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036561 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.53 or 0.07465337 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

