MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $101.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $18,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

