Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 50684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of £40.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.