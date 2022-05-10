Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,057.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $38.83 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

