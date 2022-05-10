Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mondi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,057.50.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

