Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Down 29.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) shares were down 29.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

