Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 549,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.