Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,642.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.84. 192,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

