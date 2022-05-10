Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 9.5%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 98,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,076,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

