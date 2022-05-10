Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $85.24 or 0.00272114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 53,563 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

