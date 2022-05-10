Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $35.79 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.57 million and $35.79 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

