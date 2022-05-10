Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 22731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 31.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,628,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

