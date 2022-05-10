MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Down 1.6%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.